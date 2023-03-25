Morgan Stanley Cuts MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $68.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

MGE Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $86.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $80,437.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,007.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 44.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MGE Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,042,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

