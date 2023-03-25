Morgan Stanley Downgrades Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vonovia from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Vonovia from €30.00 ($32.26) to €28.00 ($30.11) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Vonovia from €50.00 ($53.76) to €39.00 ($41.94) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.57.

Vonovia Price Performance

VNNVF opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

