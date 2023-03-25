Morgan Stanley Downgrades Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vonovia from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Vonovia from €30.00 ($32.26) to €28.00 ($30.11) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Vonovia from €50.00 ($53.76) to €39.00 ($41.94) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.57.

VNNVF opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

