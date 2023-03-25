Morgan Stanley Raises ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $33.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.77.
ON Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.98. ON has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
