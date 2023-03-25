My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Volume Reaches $605,413.14

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $605,413.14 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $327.62 or 0.01194434 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.35 or 0.01517915 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019477 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,231 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.