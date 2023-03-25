My DeFi Pet Market Cap Reaches $2.10 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.10 million and $745,062.71 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.01184909 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.93 or 0.01510996 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,231 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.