Nano Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00003173 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $116.49 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,528.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00336454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00592859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00073850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00460602 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.