NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Shares Down 0.5%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.96. 4,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 11,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19.
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
