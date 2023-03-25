NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Shares Down 0.5%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.96. 4,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 11,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.