Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 4,736 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $266,731.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,817,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,656 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $91,229.04.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,925.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $659,417.56.

On Monday, January 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $223,177.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $324,784.60.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $103,783.20.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 917,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,374. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,083,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Natera by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

