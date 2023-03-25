National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

National CineMedia Price Performance

National CineMedia stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 81,168 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.