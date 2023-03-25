Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.04. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 34,477 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Navios Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

