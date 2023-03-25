NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.70 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00007135 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.70 billion and $108.98 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00061631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00040855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018023 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.0086219 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $97,986,117.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

