NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Reaches $1.69 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00007081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $64.56 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00060666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00040670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017992 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

