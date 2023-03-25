Needham & Company LLC Boosts Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $42.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PERI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Price Performance

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. Perion Network has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

About Perion Network

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 356,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 154,215 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.