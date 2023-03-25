Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.47. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 36,695 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
