Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.47. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 36,695 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

