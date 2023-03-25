Neutrino USD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $120,957.96 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $17.11 million and $120,957.96 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001432 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00358551 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.56 or 0.26060737 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010178 BTC.
About Neutrino USD
Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at.
Neutrino USD Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
