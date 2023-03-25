Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Trading Up 1.6%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 2,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 1,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEXXY shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Nexi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

