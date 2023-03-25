Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $32.09. 6,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 8,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Nitto Denko Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Human Life, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment deals with the manufacture and sale of sealing, protective, process, and automotive materials.

