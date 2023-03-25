Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Up 1.4 %

NDSN opened at $209.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.46. Nordson has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $2,118,321. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 103.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,822,000 after purchasing an additional 121,864 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.