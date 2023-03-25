NSUR COIN (NSUR) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and $4,749.82 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

