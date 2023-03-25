Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $417.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.72. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.