Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Shares Sold by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund comprises about 1.4% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned approximately 1.42% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMI opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

