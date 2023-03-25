NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.82.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $267.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $661.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.