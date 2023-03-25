Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,115 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,713,000 after buying an additional 1,362,547 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,683,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHD opened at $70.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

