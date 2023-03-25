Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $475.99 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.73 and a 200 day moving average of $509.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

