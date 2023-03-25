Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.21.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.