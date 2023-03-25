Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

