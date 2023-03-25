Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,072,000 after purchasing an additional 161,289 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $43.97 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.23.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

