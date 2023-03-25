Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $190.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.97. The stock has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total value of $137,046.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,764,249.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,559 shares of company stock worth $8,573,274. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

