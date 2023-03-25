Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECF. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $4,172,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 612.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 197,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 170,069 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 62,866 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $7.94 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.