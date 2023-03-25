Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

Eaton stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.91. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

