Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. State Street Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after buying an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in IQVIA by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.81.

IQVIA stock opened at $188.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.