Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 290 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $197.53 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

