Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,029 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.6% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $310.89 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

