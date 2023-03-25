Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of OCN opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $187.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 16.72 and a quick ratio of 16.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

