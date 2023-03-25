Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Ocwen Financial Price Performance
Shares of OCN opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $187.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 16.72 and a quick ratio of 16.72.
About Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
