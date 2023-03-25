Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $114.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.