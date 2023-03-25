Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.49-$2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.49-2.58 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.13.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $281,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.