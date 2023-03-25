ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $35.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.77.
Shares of ONON stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. ON has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.98.
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
