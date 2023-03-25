OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.70

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $1.95. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 405,518 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

About OncoSec Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

See Also

