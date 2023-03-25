OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.70

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $1.95. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 405,518 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
