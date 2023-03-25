One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Invests $320,000 in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.