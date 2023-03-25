One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 415.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,812,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,117,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,188,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after buying an additional 1,009,573 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

