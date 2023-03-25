Oppenheimer Cuts FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $9.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.02.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.63.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,701.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of FIGS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

