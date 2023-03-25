OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.81 million.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Shares of OPFI stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. OppFi has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $211.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
