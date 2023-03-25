OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.81 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. OppFi has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $211.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

OppFi Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. State Street Corp grew its position in OppFi by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in OppFi in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

