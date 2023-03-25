Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BLK opened at $644.88 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $704.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

