Opus Capital Group LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises about 0.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCI. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

SCI stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

