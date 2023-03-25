Opus Capital Group LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,262,000 after purchasing an additional 803,252 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.93.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

