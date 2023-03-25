Opus Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prologis by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1,290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,381 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE PLD opened at $117.03 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.42. The firm has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

