Opus Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCB. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 826.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 62,031 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 121,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCB opened at $54.38 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $64.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.