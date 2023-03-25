Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 114,975 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,975 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR opened at $50.77 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

