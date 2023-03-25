Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 22,424 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,094% from the average daily volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Orbital Tracking Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

See Also

