ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.

ORIC stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.42. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 733.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

